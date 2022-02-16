PETOSKEY — This one stings.
With a golden opportunity to take a big step toward a league title, it didn’t happen.
Cadillac dropped a 26-23 decision to Petoskey in a key Big North Conference contest Tuesday night.
The loss drops the Vikings into a four-way tie atop the league standings with the Northmen, Traverse City Central and Traverse City West.
Cadillac has just one league remaining and that’s Feb. 25 at West.
“It was a typical Cadillac vs. Petoskey game,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “I thought our kids played their absolute guts out.
“Neither team could make a shot and I feel the other team’s defense was a big reason why. They had us scouted and we had them, as well. Tell me we allow 26 points and I will take it all day long. This will test the resolve of our team going forward. I am excited to see us be better for it.”
Petoskey 6-5 after the first quarter and 16-15 at halftime. The Northmen were up 23-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole Jenema led the Vikings with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals while Aden Gurden added five points. Charlie Howell also grabbed eight rebounds.
Cadillac faces Hudsonville at Wyoming Godwin Heights on Saturday.
• Petoskey won the JV game 42-39. Kyle McGowan paced Cadillac with 12 points and Grant Williams added 10.
• Petoskey won the freshman game 51-26. Anden Cole paced Cadillac with 15 points and Mason Freeman scored eight.
