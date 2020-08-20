ALMA — Cadillac opened its boys tennis season with a 7-1 loss to non-league foe St. Johns Wednesday at Alma High School.
"We were excited to take the court for the first match of the season," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "We played well and made things tough in spots for a very talented St. Johns team.
"We struggled at times with consistency but I was proud of our effort and toughness and I look forward to playing well at our home tournament on Friday."
Henry Schmittdiel dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
Davin Brown lost 7-6, 6-1 at No. 3 while Brady Koenig lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Kam Herald and Nathan Moore lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman lost 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and John McKnight won 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Matt Erickson lost 6-0, 4-6, 10-6 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts a tri-match on Friday with Elk Rapids and Harbor Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.