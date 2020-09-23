CADILLAC — Keep digging yourself a hole and eventually, you're not going to get out.
That said, they gave themselves a chance and now it's all about finishing.
Cadillac had three different set points but couldn't bury the nail when it needed to in dropping a pivotal 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, 14-25, 17-15 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Tuesday night.
It's the Vikings' first conference loss and puts the Titans in the driver's seat but there's still a long, long way to go. The two meet again Oct. 21 at TC West where the title will likely be on the line.
The first way to look at this one is it's another step for what is a young team in all reality. Senior outside hitter Macy Brown and junior setter Renee Brines are the only two players that have experience in huge matches that go down to the wire.
For the rest of the lineup, these are lessons that can pay off in late October into November.
"We only have two people on this team that have been a part of matches like that so for us to be in a situation like that, I am proud of them," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "West is a very good team."
The other way to look at it is it's an opportunity lost.
Despite digging itself numerous holes throughout the night, the Vikings kept fighting and had chances to win sets and, ultimately, the match.
Cadillac got itself down 7-1 in the first set before righting the ship to tie it at 13-all on an ace by Brines. West led 5-1 early in the second set before it was the Vikings who built the late lead, 23-19, only to see it slip away on back-to-back kills by the Titans' Becky Lane.
West then built leads of 17-10 and 21-14 in the third set before Cadillac reeled off seven straight points to tie at 22-22. Two late Cadillac errors gave West the set win and a lot of momentum.
The Vikings controlled set four to even the match and force the fifth set but found themselves down 4-0 early and then 12-10 before a timeout.
Cadillac went up 15-14 late but the Titans responded with two big kills to win the match after knotting the score at 15-15.
"I am proud of my kids for not giving up but they've got to finish," Michelle Brines said. "We had opportunities in all three sets that we lost to finish and we didn't do it.
"We spotted them leads in most of those, too. We've got to make plays. In all those close situations, we didn't make plays. West was everywhere on the floor and we didn't do that."
Brown paced the Vikings with 22 kills, 33 digs, an ace, seven assists and two blocks while Brines dished out 32 assists, 32 digs, six kills, three aces and a block. Caliey Masserang had six kills, three digs and five blocks while Joslyn Seeley had five kills, six digs and seven blocks.
Mady Smith had three kills and four digs; Julia Jezak 19 digs and two aces; Zoey Feister 13 digs; Angela Mo eight digs; Brooke Ellens six digs and Carissa Musta five blocks.
Cadillac (26-5 overall, 3-1 BNC) is at Gaylord on Thursday.
• TC West won the JV match 25-23, 25-15, 21-25. Top servers for the Vikings (8-4, 3-1) were Emmy Cox and Macey McKeever.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-16, 25-16, 20-25. Top servers were Aly Baker and Avery Mickelson.
