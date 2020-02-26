CADILLAC — The talk of moral victories is unnecessary.
You win, you lose and you learn lessons in both.
Still, count this one as a much-needed game against a very good team.
Cadillac dropped a 53-46 decision to Mount Pleasant in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Oilers (17-0 overall) came into the contest as the No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Division 1 rankings. The Vikings (14-3) have been ranked off and on this season in the Division 2 polls.
"This was the perfect game for us at the perfect time," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "We had been playing pretty well and roll and we went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state.
"Unfortunately, we weren't able to close the game. We controlled a lot of that game, in my opinion."
Cadillac led 14-13 after the first quarter and was still up 25-23 at halftime.
While the Vikings held a slim 36-25 lead going into the fourth quarter, it was one stat that began to rear its head in the second half.
"The tale of the game for me is we were plus-eight on the glass in the first half," Benzenberg said. "In the second half, we were minus-nine. That's a huge thing.
"They had an offensive rebound and a putback for two late that really hurt us. I thought we defended them well and held a really good offensive team in check."
Levi Klotz paced Cadillac with 13 points while Tipp Baker had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cole Jenema added nine points.
The Vikings now play for at least a share of the Big North Conference championship Friday at Alpena. Cadillac and Traverse City Central each have two league losses as the season nears its end.
"We get to play for a championship," Benzenberg said. "We've played and practiced really hard to put ourselves in this spot. Regardless of this loss, we've still got all of our goals in front of us."
• Mount Pleasant won the JV game 46-33. Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 12 points and Connor McGowan scored eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 48-39. Keenan Marr paced the Vikings (17-1) with 21 points while Davin Brown had 13 and Riley Wade scored 10.
