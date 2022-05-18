ALPENA — That was a little closer than expected.
Cadillac beat a pesky Alpena team 1-0 in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest Tuesday.
Abby Kovacevich scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute on a quick counter attack with a well-place split ball off an assist from Lauren Mist.
“Alpena came out strong and we were just flat,” Cadillac assistant coach Katie Razminas said.
“Alpena did a really good job clearing the ball out quickly so connecting passes was really essential in our game.
“We struggled, though, finding feet and winning the ball. The girls’ sense of urgency really picked up in the second half and we were able to hang on to the lead but just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Jazmin Angell recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (13-2-4 overall, 5-1-2 BNC) hosts Traverse City Central on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 2-0 with Emma Holdship scoring twice.
The Vikings also beat Bay City John Glenn 10-1 on Monday.
Scoring for Cadillac were Taylor Pennoni, Anya Plotnikiewicz, Emma Johnson, Emma Romey, Kyah Narovich and Regan Schopieray had a hat trick.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian moved closer to a league title as it beat Houghton Lake 7-0 on Tuesday.
“We had to play physical today because Houghton Lake plays strong and physical and beat us to the ball on many occasions,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“We found our flow on offense through great passing and communication.
“I am extremely proud of our defense holding another physical team scoreless.”
Jada VanNoord paced the Comets with four goals while Aria Cucinnella scored twice and Sofia Rubio once.
Emma Shaarda, Paige Ebels, Mabel Yount, Sol Pacheco, Kate Krick and Kylie Winkle each had an assist.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (13-0-1 overall, 12-0 NMSL) hosts Shepherd on Thursday.
