CADILLAC — That's a good finish.
Cadillac wrapped up its regular season with a 1-0 win over Gaylord in a Big North Conference girls' soccer contest Monday at the CASA fields.
Viking junior Lauren Mist scored the game's only goal off an assist from senior Baily Little.
"This was a great team win on senior night," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "Each player brought intensity to their game and we all shined on the field.
"I loved seeing everyone get out on the field and give it their best effort. We controlled the midfield and did well to get the ball wide. Our crosses caused a lot of scoring chances but I wish we could have put more of them in."
Molly Anderson recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (11-4-4 overall, 5-4-1 BNC) is at Bay City Central in a Division 2 district contest on Wednesday.
Chiefs blank Comets
MCBAIN — Cheboygan beat Northern Michigan Christian 6-0 in the NMSL crossover championship Monday.
The Chiefs won the North Division while the Comets were the Southern Division champions.
"We had two seniors out with injuries and that made it incredibly tough to control any of their attack," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "I am very proud of this team's fight and determination.
"We looking forward to a great district tournament."
NMC (12-2-2, 10-2-1) hosts Brethren or Hart in a Division 4 district contest on June 1.
BASEBALL
Ramblers split pair
HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain split a pair of Highland Conference games with Houghton Lake, dropping the opener 10-5 while winning the second game 10-6.
Tyler Koetje took the loss in the opener. At the plate, Koetje had two hits; Braylon Pace a double; Evan Haverkamp a single and two RBIs; Dan Rodenbaugh an RBl; and Caleb Kamphouse an RBI.
"It took us a few innings to wake up and that was the difference," McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. "I am happy with how our team is progressing, though. We are a completely different team than when we started."
Eli Baker got the win in game two, striking out six.
Rodenbaugh, Pace, Kamphouse and Carson Murphy all had RBIs while Rodenbaugh and Pace had a hit apiece. Kamphouse had two hits, including a double.
McBain is at Harrison on Wednesday.
GOLF
NMC tops Benzie
BEULAH — Northern Michigan Christian beat Benzie Central 180-186 in a dual match at Champion Hill Golf Course.
Cam Baas paced the Comets with a 42 while Titus Best shot a 46, Andrew Eisenga 49 and Tucker Tossey 49.
"We had our best night of the season," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "It's been a long time, if ever, that we've all scorers in the 40s."
NMC competes in the final Missaukee Cup match of the season Thursday.
