ALPENA — Long road trip.
Two wins.
Cadillac made the trek worth it as it beat Big North Conference foe Alpena 60-20 and beat non-league foe Indian River Inland Lakes 66-18 in a wrestling meet Wednesday.
“It was nice picking up two wins after a long drive to Alpena,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “Now that school is back, we need to get back to our routine and get better on the mat.”
Scoring two wins apiece for the Vikings were Matt Reinertson at 106 pounds, Lilly Allen at 113, Maveric Hoffert at 126, Ethan Burrows at 138, Colton Longstreet at 150, Carter Lewis at 157, Dillon Trowbridge at 175, Justin Paszkowski at 190 and Seth Dilley at 215.
Cadillac is at the Petoskey Invitational on Saturday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Evart scored a 42-39 win over Roscommon in a Mid-Michigan/Highland Conference dual match and also beat MMWC foe Mancelona 60-18.
Steven Gascoigne and Ethan Conk scored big wins for the Wildcats against the Bucks. Wrestlers going 2-0 were Conk, Joseph Kunin, Michael Lodholtz, Landon Babb, Cole Hopkins and Alex Burhans.
Evart is at McBain next Wednesday.
CADILLAC — Traverse City Central beat Cadillac 7-0 in a Big North Conference hockey contest at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Vikings started strong but couldn’t sustain it against the Trojans.
“Coming off the break, we focused our energy on a number of critcal areas,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “We looked at restoring that grit and grind and tenacious attitude that we need to compete.
“We showed that in the first period and played maybe our best period of hockey this season.”
Central led 1-0 after the first period but then scored three in the second period to take control of the game.
“We didn’t play with that same level of passion and passion and it showed,” Graham said. “We let them dictate the play and assert their will on us.”
The Vikings (8-3 overall, 3-3 BNC) host Petoskey on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.