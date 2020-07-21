Cadillac Express headed to Northern World Series

CADILLAC — One local softball team is getting a chance to erase the disappointment of the spring high school season being wiped out.
The Cadillac Express — made up of girls from around the region — will be competing in the National Softball Association's 16-under Northern World Series later this week in Crown Point, Indiana.
Opening Ceremonies take place on Wednesday with games running Thursday through Sunday at a handful of sites around Northwest Indiana.
The Express qualified by taking second in a 16/18-under tournament last year in Potterville, outside of Lansing.
"It was a big accomplishment for us to qualify," Cadillac Express coach Ben Lundquist said. "There were 12 teams down there and we were the youngest team by far.
"We played two 18U teams to get to the championship game and then lost on a walk-off to an 18U team from Rockford. We were really proud of them for being able to do it."
The team headed to Indiana is a little bit different than the one that qualified last summer, especially in the midst of the world being turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Express went 21-6 in its 2019 fall season that began in August and then saw everything get shut down in March when COVID hit.
Losing the high school season disappointed the girls but it also wore on them mentally as it dragged on, Lundquist said.
"Some of the girls were kind of mellow after the high school season didn't happen," he said. "They were in limbo so they weren't really excited.
"The longer we've gone (this summer), they were gung-ho to play and they're really back into it now. The team chemistry has been really good and with this group of girls, they've all had the desire to win and to get better. It's just a great group of kids."
Players include Stella Balcom (Cadillac), Harley Bear (Marion), Emma Boonstra (McBain), Ashley Chmielewski (Roscommon), Lexi Coxon (Kingsley), McKenna Gilde, (McBain), Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac), Madisyn Lundquist (Cadillac), Georgia Meyer (Marion), Jacelyn Moggo (Marion), Payton Raymond (Marion), Halle Richardson (Brethren), Avery Smitz (Roscommon) and Alexa Sweat (Kingsley). Lundquist is also joined by Ben Balcom as a coach.
The Express were able to resume 10-person group practices in late May and when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed groups of 100 to gather in outdoor facilities, the tournaments were able to resume.
Their first planned tournament of the summer was canceled in Traverse City as it was held on school grounds but they've been able to play since.
"We didn't really get in full swing until the second week of June," Lundquist said. "Everything has been good since then. The practices are as close to normal as they can be and so are the tournaments."
Lundquist said different tournaments have different regulations when it comes to social distancing. The general rule is spectators must be spread out and equipment is sanitized quite a bit.
"There's no exchanges of lineup cards at home plate anymore and we don't shake hands," Lundquist said. "The girls clap and wave to each other along the baselines after a game, too."
A skills competition and pin trading will take place on Wednesday in Indiana and the NSA World Series is also holding photo contests in the spirit of social distancing.
Teams can submit photos to Instagram and Facebook for a Best Face Mask contest and a Best Socially-Distanced Team with the hashtags #NSASouthShore or #PlayNSA. Those will replace the normal tournament-opening celebrations that include a parade because of the pandemic.
Games in the double-elimination tournament begin at 9 a.m. (Michigan time) on Thursday. The Express is in a four-team pool with the Illiana Inferno, PJM Elite of Michigan and Illinois Fire Blue.
Cadillac faces the Illiana Inferno at noon Thursday in Portage, Indiana. A win sends them to the pool finals at 10:30 a.m. Friday while a loss drops them into the consolation bracket at 9 p.m. Thursday. All four teams then qualify for bracket play later in the day on Friday.
The championship game is set for 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
"The competition is going to be really tough," Lundquist said. "That's what our team needs, though.
"They're better when they face the tough competition. We expect to go down there and compete. We'll see teams that play year-round because they go to California, Florida and Tennessee. We just really want to go down there and compete."
