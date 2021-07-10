Cadillac Express heads to Great Lakes Nationals

CADILLAC — This trip to Indiana feels a little different.
Last summer, the Cadillac Express 18-under softball team competed in the NSA World Series in Indiana, going 3-3 in six games.
Fast-forward nearly a year and it's back to Indiana for another big tournament.
This time it's the USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) Great Lakes Nationals July 12-17 in Evansville, Indiana.
Play begins Tuesday after a skills competition Monday consisting of a home run derby, base race and around-the-horn base throwing. The USSSA Pride professional softball team will be in attendance and will play a game against Team Florida.
After taking part in the NSA event last summer and being a year older, Express head coach Ben Lundquist expects a little more this year.
"It will be really good competition down there," he said. "USSSA seems to be a little step up from NSA…that seems to be our experience.
"This year, I expect our team to go down there and compete. Last year, we were hoping to compete."
The Express earned runner-up honors in the Michigan State Championship last month, falling in the title game to a team from Caledonia. They qualified for the Great Lakes National by winning the Octoberfest tournament last fall in Livonia.
Cadillac has compiled a 27-13-1 record during the 2020-21 travel season, playing in nine tournaments with four championships and one runner-up finish.
"We're a different team from last year," Lundquist said. "We've picked up some different plays and we're more competitive than we were last year.
"We played a tougher tournament schedule and the girls have proven themselves to be better. A lot of them have done personal work, too, with hitting and pitching coaches. These girls, they don't like to lose at all and I think that helps them, too."
Team members include Stella Balcom (Cadillac), Harley Bear (Marion), Maggee Behling (Boyne City), Brook Bixby (Petoskey), Emma Boonstra (McBain), McKenna Gilde (McBain), Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac), Madisyn Lundquist (Cadillac), Georgia Meyer (Marion), Rhyen Olson (East Jordan) and Payton Raymond (Marion).
The team is coached by Ben Lundquist, Ben Balcom and Ryan Raymond.
The Express is one of a few teams representing Michigan and, more specifically, the only one from northern Michigan in its age division. Cadillac is currently ranked No. 1 in Michigan in USSSA Power Points and has held that spot since last fall.
Cadillac opens pool play at the Great Lakes Nationals against the Wabash (Illinois) Mision a 5 p.m. Tuesday. That's followed by a 9:30 a.m. Wednesday game against the Hitz Outlawz out of Chesterfield, Michigan and a 2 p.m. game that same day against the Indiana Pride, out of Georgetown, Indiana.
Bracket play takes place Thursday and Friday with Saturday being championship day.
After Great Lakes Nationals, Cadillac is set to compete in the Firestix tournament in Grand Blanc, the Midwest Elite College Showcase in Battle Creek and the Petoskey Invitational to finish out the travel season.
"The Petoskey Invitational is a really good tournament," Lundquist said. "Our girls wil compete in the womens' division, which is 20-and-under. You get a lot of college girls that come up and compete in that age division."
Tryouts for the 2021-22 travel season will be held in early August.
