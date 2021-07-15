EVANSVILLE, Ind. — So far, so good.
The Cadillac Express 18-under travel softball team is a perfect 3-0 through pool play in the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals in Evansville, Indiana.
Cadillac opened with a 13-0 win over the Wabash (Illinois) Mission on Tuesday evening.
McBain grad McKenna Gilde got the win, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two.
The Express took care of business at the plate, collecting 14 hits.
Brooke Bixby (Petoskey) led the way with three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs while Rhyen Olson (East Jordan) had three hits and three RBIs, as well. Maggee Behling (Boyne City) had a hit; Emma Boonstra (McBain) two hits; Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac) two RBIs; Harley Bear (Marion) a run-scoring double; Gilde two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Georgia Meyer (Marion) a hit and two RBIs; and Madisyn Lundquist (Cadillac) a hit and an RBI.
Cadillac beat the Hitz Outlawz 4-3 Wednesday morning. Ashlyn Lundquist got the win, allowing no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out 10 in 4.2 innings of work.
Beehling had two hits and an RBI; Boonstra an RBI; Ashlyn Lundquist an RBI; Bear a double; Meyer a double; and Stella Balcom (Cadillac) a hit and an RBI.
The Express wrapped up Wednesday with a 7-0 win over the Indiana Pride. Gilde got the win, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Boonstra had a hit; Ashlyn Lundquist a hit and two RBIs; Bixby a hit and two RBIs; Bear two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs; Olson a hit and two RBIs; and Balcom two hits, including a double.
Cadillac faces the Midwest USSSA Pride out of Granger, Ind., in the first round of bracket play at 6:30 p.m. today. A victory the Express puts them in the championship semifinals Friday afternoon while a loss drops them into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament Friday morning.
