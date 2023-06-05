KINGSLEY — The positive in the first game ended up being one of the downfalls.
Cadillac got the job done to start, beating host Kingsley 3-1 in a Division 2 baseball district contest Saturday but then dropped an 8-3 decision to Gladwin in the title game.
The Vikings finish the year at 15-21 overall while the Flying G’s (30-7-1) advance to face powerhouse Bay City John Glenn (33-4-1) in a regional semifinal contest Wednesday.
“There are only four teams in the state that get a chance to win their last game of the season,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said.
“Although we lost in the finals, we were able to put ourselves in a position to win a district title.”
Pitching, defense and timely hitting did the job in the first game against the Stags.
Miles Maury got the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and five walks while striking out three in six innings of work. Kaleb McKiley pitched the seventh to get the win.
“It was a nice combination of pitching and defense that allowed us to come out on top,” Franklin said.
“Miles pitched excellent and were able to get out of a couple of tough spots. Kingsley left nine guys on base and we kept our composure, leaning on our seniors.”
Connor Larr had a hit and an RBI while Eli Main, Maury and Cade James each had hits.
It was the Vikings who missed opportunities against Gladwin in the finals.
“That was a battle,” Franklin said.
“Gladwin is a solid team and can hit the ball throughout its lineup. We had our chances and were only one timely hit from getting back into that game after getting out to an early lead.
“The script was flipped for us in game two as we were the ones who left guys stranded. That’s the way baseball is sometimes.”
Charlie Howell took the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two in five innings of work.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had two hits, including a double; Main two hits and an RBI; Howell two RBIs; Maury a hit; Drew Kornacki a hit; and Larr a hit.
“I am extremely proud of our efforts (Saturday) and throughout the season,” Franklin added.
“Our three seniors were phenomenal and helped to create a fun and exciting atmosphere.
“They will be missed but their impact on Cadillac Baseball will last.”
HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City dropped a heartbreaker, falling to host Houghton Lake 10-9 in 10 innings in a Division 3 district contest that lasted nearly four hours Saturday.
The Bobcats scored the game-winning run on an error in the bottom of the 10th, one of their three runs that inning after Lake City had taken a 9-7 lead after the top of the 10th.
“Houghton Lake forfeited earlier in league play so neither team had much to go off from,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said.
“We stuck to our game plan for the day, and as always, the team that makes the least amount of mistakes usually wins.
“Our pitchers pitched great and I couldn’t have asked for a better performance. I was proud how our team battled out of some incredibly tough situations. On the other hand, they were situations we put ourselves into. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a team make 10 errors yet fight with such grit.”
Job Rogers took the loss for Lake City.
At the plate, Cole McGiness doubled; Jase Goodrich had an RBI; Tyler Atkins four hits; Ethan Goodrich two hits and an RBI; Rogers a triple; Brody Gothard an RBI; Blake Brown two hits; Kurtis Miles an RBI; and Evan Noren a hit.
Grayling beat Houghton Lake 12-2 in the title game and advances to face Charlevoix on Wednesday in regional semifinal play.
