PORTAGE — For starters, that's not all bad.
Cadillac opened its volleyball season by going 3-2 in the Portage Central Invitational Saturday, one of the toughest tournaments the Vikings see.
Cadillac beat Portage Central 25-20, 25-17 and Livonia Churchill 25-16, 25-22 in pool play before falling to Temperance Bedford 20-25, 25-21, 16-14 in the crossover.
They beat Niles Brandywine 25-17, 25-15 in bracket play before falling to Portage Central 11-25, 25-20, 15-11 in the Gold Division semifinals.
"It's a very good start to the season," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "It's one of the toughest tournaments we go to and we were only a point away from being in the finals.
"I'm very pleased with this beginning. Our defense was pretty good all day and we stayed in a lot of long rallies. We need to learn how to finish matches because both of our losses were in three sets."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 72 kills, 54 digs, six assists and four blocks while Maggie Neiss had 22 kills, 12 digs, eight blocks and seven aces. Renee Brines dished out 116 assists, 44 digs, 11 kills and two blocks while Chloe Comstock had 29 kills, 38 digs and six aces.
Makenna Bryant recorded 56 digs, six assists and five aces while Joslyn Seeley added four kills, four digs and two blocks. Brooke Lorenz had 27 digs and two aces and Staci Beydoun five blocks.
Cadillac hosts an invitational on Thursday.
Marion 1-2 at invite
MCBAIN — Marion opened its season, going 1-2 in the Northern Michigan Christian Invitational on Friday.
The Eagles beat the hosts Comets 25-11, 25-22 before falling to Manton 25-12, 25-12 and McBain 25-10, 25-22.
"I am happy some girls picked up the slack from others in the second match," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "I am looking forward to seeing how our team progresses throughout the season."
Rylie Richards paced Marion with 36 kills, four aces, 13 digs and two blocks while Jersey Scott had 19 kills, 15 aces, 11 digs and a block. Stella Henderson and Isabell Bontekoe had four kills and three blocks apiece while Payton Raymond added 41 digs and an ace.
Teagan Cox dished out 69 assists and two aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.