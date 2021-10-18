Cadillac falls in Silver finals at Beast of the East

LIVONIA — Call it a huge dose of competition as the matches get bigger and the state tournament approach.
Cadillac went 3-3 overall at the Beast of the East Volleyball Tournament Saturday at the MI Elite Sportsplex.
The tournament featured five ranked Division 1 teams, four top-10 teams from Division 2 and the top-ranked team in Division 3.
The Vikings dropped their pool-play opener to Troy 25-21, 6-25, 15-8 before beating Grand Haven 25-15, 24-26, 15-7 and falling to D1 power Macomb Dakota 25-21, 25-20.
Cadillac beat Oxford 25-12, 25-18 in the Silver Division quarterfinals; and beat Portage Central 25-18, 16-25, 15-13 in the semifinals before falling to Flushing 25-23, 26-24 in the finals.
“We knew this would be a challenging day starting off with a tough pool,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We dropped a three-set match but rebounded with a three-set win after that.
“We made it to the Silver bracket final and dropped a close two-set match to Flushing after beating Portage Central in yet another three-set match. We had our chances in both sets but had errors down the stretch that led to the losses. We played very up and down all day. Playing the tough competition helps prepare us for our big match with West on Wednesday, for the rest of the season and into the tournament.”
Renee Brines had a big day for the Vikings. She recorded 90 assists, 43 kills, 43 digs, 14 aces and three blocks to go over 4,000 assists for her career and she broke the school record for aces in a career at 281.
Joslyn Seeley had 25 kills, 16 digs, six blocks and five aces while Julia Jezak had 55 digs, 22 assists and eight aces. Carissa Musta had 20 kills, 14 blocks, three digs and an assist while Mady Smith had 35 digs, 20 kills, six aces and two blocks.
Caliey Masserang had 17 kills and 10 blocks while Macey McKeever had 18 digs and eight aces. Makenzie Johns had nine kills and two digs while Karsyn Kastl added seven aces and a dig.
Emmy Cox had six digs and a kill while Brooke Ellens recorded 24 digs.
Cadillac (30-9 overall) hosts Traverse City West in a huge Big North Conference match on Wednesday. The Vikings trail the Titans by a game in the league standings with just matches remaining.
MANISTEE — Cadillac took third overall at the Up North Swim Invitational Saturday in Manistee.
“There weren’t a lot of opportunities for top three-finishes going against the conference champion and the runner-up,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said.
“Solid swims and personal bests combined to give the team their first top-three finish in an invitational.
“Having three meets in one week usually doesn’t produce a lot of personal bests at the last meet. No one told this team as 11 swimmers combined to set 17 personal records. Notable PRs included Caitlyn Kearns dropping 17 seconds in the 200 free, Izzy Somerville dropped 29 seconds in the 100 breaststoke and Kenna Booher broke the seven-minute mark with a drop of 13 seconds in the 500 freestyle.”
Brie Leesch took third in the 100-yard butterfly in 2:40.04 while Ella Boland was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.17.
Stella Balcom, Leesch, Karis Bachman and Boland took first in the 200 freestyle relay, as well.
FREELAND — Cadillac’s boys took fifth and the girls seventh at the Freeland Falcon Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
St. Clair won the title on the boys’ side with 75 points while Saginaw Heritage (78) was second, Midland (90) third and Cadillac (151) fifth.
Nolan Nixon took 15th in 17:50, Gabe Outman 23rd in 18:24, Matthew Stilson 31st in 18:40, Jackson Hilt 34th in 18:56 and Bjorn Tracy 48th in 19:28.
Ann Arbor Pioneer won the title on the girls’ side with 30 points while Northville (55) was second, Midland Dow (136) third and Cadillac (186) seventh.
Kendall Schopieray took 17th in 20:28, Regan Hill 28th in 21:13, Marisa Mazza 38th in 21:50, Ellie Cool 50th in 22:19 and Kaleigh Swiger 56th in 22:31.
Cadillac competes in the Big North Conference Championships Tuesday at Petoskey.
BLANCHARD — McBain’s boys and girls each took third in the Mustang XC Invitational Friday.
Big Rapids won the boys’ title with 64 points while Belding was second at 68, McBain third at 107, Northern Michigan Christian eighth at 164 and Marion ninth at 238.
McBain’s Claydon Ingleright took fifth in 17:55, Nathan Koetje 15th in 19:13, Cole Ingleright 21st in 19:41, Kaden Abrahamson 41st in 20:37 and Dallas Chamberlain 53rd in 21:20.
For NMC, Jonas Lanser took eighth in 18:14, Luke Pettengill 16th in 19:15, Colin DeKam 61st in 22:16, Lorenzo Milazzo 66th in 22:50 and Elijah Kimbel 74th in 24:09.
For Marion, Eric Williams took 54th in 21:22, Aidan Timko 58th in 22:02, Jordan Wood 62nd in 22:19, Calvin Uber 76th in 24:!4 and Logan Romatz 81st in 24:36.
Belding won the title on the girls’ side with 54 points while Central Montcalm was second at 68 and McBain third at 83.
For the Ramblers, Reese Ensing took seventh in 21:45, Chelsi Eisenga 15th in 23:13, Shauna McLean 19th in 23:32, Rowan Ensing 23rd in 23:52 and Amelia Schihl 24th in 23:57.
For the Eagles, Selena Quintero took 50th in 28:02, Karma Levine 56th in 29:42 and Elizabeth Fouch 57th in 29:59.
For the Comets, Kate Krick took 45th in 26:37 and Melody Fraser 58th in 30:51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.