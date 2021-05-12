CADILLAC — Cadillac couldn't sustain the momentum from a strong start and dropped a 3-1 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest Tuesday.
"This was just a rough one to be on the losing end of," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "West had two cheap goals that slipped through.
"I really loved the pressure we put on them in the first half, not allowing them to have the space to play big and fast. Offensively, we worked together, connecting passes and finding the space to take some shots."
West opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Cadillac responded a minute later when Lindsay Meier got one past the Titans' keeper.
The Titans scored in the 48th minute and then added another in the 77th minute.
Cadillac (7-3-3 overall, 3-2 BNC) hosts Petoskey on Thursday.
Buckley, Benzie play to tie
BUCKLEY — Buckley generated five times more shots than Benzie Central on Tuesday in Northwest Conference soccer but could not find the back of the net and had to settle for a scoreless tie.
The Bears had 30 shots to Benzie’s six shots in the match. Freshman Emma Cooper started her first match as goalkeeper for Buckley and fared well, making five saves to secure the shutout.
Buckley (1-7-1) plays today at Glen Lake.
