CADILLAC — The stretch run is just about here.
The state tournament is about a month away and the focus is getting ready to shift there.
With three games in four days, it felt like it, as well.
Cadillac wrapped up that stretch by dropping a 5-0 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference contest Saturday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
That quick turnaround between games is good in the long run, Viking coach Scott Graham said.
"We had a lot of hockey in four days," he said. "We're less than a month away from the playoffs so it's reminiscent of that time of the season.
"I thought we were able to find some small successes throughout the game that will allow us to continue our preparation and development for the rest of the season and the playoffs."
Alpena scored less than two minutes into Saturday's game before Cadillac righted the ship a little bit and found its footing. The Wildcats were up 2-0 after the first period.
"They popped one on us early but I thought we were able to weather the storm and find a balance in the game," Graham said. "We had a couple of different opportunities where we had some momentum but found penalty trouble and then had to try and dig out.
"Alpena certainly played with high energy and was in our face."
Alpena scored three more times in the second period to take control.
Cadillac hosts Tawas at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
