ALPENA — Cadillac put together a solid effort but dropped a 2-1 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference hockey contest Friday night.
"It was a pretty back-and-forth game," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We played with a lot of emotion, passion and spirit.
"You can see some things start to come to fruition in our development. We were really stingy, too, in the defensive zone. That's what we're working on in practice and it's coming together."
The Vikings opened the scoring in the first period when Ian Lilly scored off an assist from Bryan Farley.
Alpena tied it midway through the first period and then scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period.
"I thought we moved the puck pretty well in the neutral zone and got some push in offensive zone," Graham said. "We put together a good, solid effort."
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Wednesday.
