ALPENA — The start was quite good.
It was what happened after that.
Cadillac led 2-0 early before Alpena scored eight unanswered goals to beat the Vikings 8-2 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Wednesday night.
"We had momentum early and I thought we were playing well defensively," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
Kaleb McKinley scored the first goal off assists from Logan Collins and Dylan Ditchen before Fisher Moore scored off an assist from Zach Beckhardt to make it 2-0.
And then Alpena got going.
The Wildcats finally got on the board and then scored twice in a span of about 20 seconds before the period ended for a 3-2 lead.
"We were able to keep some momentum after the first goal but then they scored quick ones," Graham said. "That took some wind out of our sails and we had a hard time coming back."
Cadillac wraps up its regular season Friday at home against Cheboygan before facing Tawas in an MHSAA Division 3 regional contest Tuesday at Ferris State.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mesick routs Crossroads
MESICK — Mesick cruised to a 42-18 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D girls basketball contest.
Emma Blach paced the Bulldogs with 12 points while Rylie Blach and Jillian Hillier each had eight.
Mesick is at Marion today.
Cadillac frosh fall
KINGSLEY — Cadillac's freshman girls' basketball team dropped a 47-39 decision to Kingsley's JV.
Cadillac (12-4) hosts Petoskey on Friday.
