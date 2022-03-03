LUDINGTON — The start was OK.
The rest was sort of the problem.
Cadillac struggled to get much going and dropped a 54-21 decision to Big Rapids in a Division 2 girls basketball district contest Wednesday at Ludington High School.
The loss ends the Vikings' season at 8-14 overall while the Cardinals advance to face the host Orioles in the title game Friday night. Ludington beat Reed City 36-15 in Wednesday's first semifinal.
"Give Big Rapids credit, they were better than us in every phase of the game today," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We got to the bucket and got some shots to fall in the first quarter.
"After that, we could never get in any sort of rhythm and we struggled defensively, too. It was a tough night on both ends of the floor."
Big Rapids led 9-8 after the first quarter and 24-9 at halftime before taking a 44-15 lead into the fourth.
Madelyn Schamanek paced Cadillac with eight points while Harmony Donzell had six. Jazmin Angell and Madalie Dickerson had three points apiece.
