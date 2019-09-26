BIG RAPIDS — The Cadillac tennis team came played hard but came up short against Big Rapids Wednesday losing its match against the Cardinals, 5-3.
At No. 1 singles, Cadillac's Jack Schmittdiel defeated Owen Westerkamp 7-6 and 6-4 while at No. 2 singles Fisher Moore lost his match to Big Rapids' Mike Steffens 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Cadillac's Henry Schmittdiel defeated to Tyler Bigford 6-1 and 6-1 while at No. 4 singles Gavin Brown lost to Big Rapids' Caleb Zimmerman 7-5 and 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles Cadillac's team of Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing defeated Jacob McLeod and Nate Sanders 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4 while at No. 2 doubles Gavin Smith and Loggin Collins lost to Big Rapids' Jon Webber Waylon Dunkel 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles Cadillac's team of Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson lost to Spencer Olen and Alex Dubowsiki 6-4 and 6-1 while at No. 4 doubles Jakob Bartman and Kam Hearld lost to Big Rapids' Owen Bomay and Zach Jones 6-1, 4-6 and 6-2.
Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said it is not about being perfect but about hanging tough and being able to close out a match.
"I'm very happy our three seniors at No. 1 singles (Jack Schmittdiel) and No. 1 doubles (Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing) were victorious (Wednesday)," he said. "(Thursday) we will work harder than ever before."
