CADILLAC — That’s more like it.
Cadillac put together a strong effort and beat Gaylord 4-0 in a Big North Conference girls’ soccer contest Thursday.
“We played very well today,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We were able to find the holes in their defense and capitalize on that.
“We also attacked from different angles, sometimes going direct, sometimes finding outside players. We worked well together and everyone contributed to this win.”
Abby Kovacevich opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then scored again two minutes later on a penalty kick to make it 2-0 going into halftime.
Lauren Mist scored in the 59th minute off assist by Jenna Stahlecker after a scramble in the box. Stahlecker then scored in the 63rd minute off a corner kick by Lydia Schamanek.
Elizabeth Baker was in goal for most of the game and made seven saves before Jazmin Angell made two saves in the game’s final eight minutes.
Cadillac competes in the Birch Run Invitational on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 4-1. Kyah Narovich, Taylor Penonni, Clarabelle Larr and Emma Johnson scored for the Vikings.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 7-1 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference match at the Diggins Hill courts.
“The team took pride in the points and games won against a strong TC Central team,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “We looked for way to use this match to improve from our first match-up earlier in the season and every flight was able to say that some aspect of their game was better this time around.”
Zoey Feister lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Haylee Groen lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 while Ellery Schaefer won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 4.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West today.
BRETHREN — Marion’s boys took first and the girls second in the West Michigan D League Championship Meet Wednesday at Bethren.
The Eagles were first on the boys’ side with 133 points while Mason County Eastern was second at 113 and Mesick third at 102.
“We knew that after winning the first conference jamboree, there would be a target on our backs,” Marion coach Jason Keeler said. “We responded really well. We had some athletes compete in events that were out of the normal routine and they all ready stepped up their performances.”
Marion’s Braden Prielipp won the 400-meter dash in 54.65 seconds and the high jump at 6-feet, 2-inches while Gavin Prielipp won the long jump at 19-0.5. The foursome of Gavin Prielipp, Dru VanEpps, Logan Romatz and Braden Prielipp took first in the 800 relay in 1:39.59.
Gavin Prielipp took second in the 200 dash in 24:19 seconds; Mason Salisbury second in the 110 hurdles in 17.51 seconds and second in the 300 hurdles in 44.12 seconds; and Cole Meyer second in the discus at 113-2 and second in the pole vault at 9-6.
Mesick’s Colton Eckler won the 100 dash in 11.67 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.81 seconds while Deven Pawlowski won the 110 hurdles in 16.11 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 43.73 seconds.
Mason County Eastern won the girls’ title with 158.5 points while Marion was second at 79 and Mesick third at 76.
Marion’s Stella Henderson won the 100 dash in 14:10 seconds and the long jump at 15-1.5 while Harley Bear won the discus at 109-5 and was second in the shot put at 35-9.5.
Mesick’s Lexy Abraham won the high jump at 4-6 while the Bulldogs also took first in the 400 relay (Kayla McCoy, Kelsey Quiggin, Savannah Mann, Jillian Hillier) in 55.55 seconds and 800 relay (McCoy, Quiggin, Hillier, Abraham) in 1:57.30.
