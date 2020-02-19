CHEBOYGAN — Cadillac wrapped up its regular season with an 8-2 loss to Cheboygan in a non-conference hockey contest Tuesday night.
The Chiefs carried the play to the Vikings for the first two periods as they were up 3-0 after one and 5-0 after two.
"We weren't taking care of the puck in the defensive zone or playing with a physical presence," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "I thought we finally played with some energy to start the third period and had them on their heels a little bit."
Henry Schmittdiel scored four minutes into the third period to make it 5-1 before Fisher Moore scored off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Jack Schmittdiel to trim the deficit to 5-2.
The Vikings hit a post on a golden opportunity a bit later and Cheboygan responded by scoring to go up 6-1, knocking any wind out of Cadillac's sails.
Cadillac is at Big Rapids in an MHSAA Division 3 regional contest on Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.