CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped pair of matches to Big North Conference foe Petoskey and Forest Hills Eastern, 6-2, in a girls tennis' tri Thursday.
"This match was a chance to compete with both strong conference and regional teams," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "We had some great wins and accomplished a lot of goals today."
Aly Baker, stepping in at No. 1 singles, lost to FHE 6-3, 6-4 and Petoskey 6-0, 6-0 while Macy Brown beat FHE 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 and lost to Petoskey 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Zoe Feister lost to FHE 6-3, 6-1 and beat Petoskey 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 3 while Jaylynn Hamilton lost to FHE 6-0, 6-0 and lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-3.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims, at No. 1 singles, lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-4 and beat FHE 7-6(7-5), 7-5 while Adri Beydoun and Madalie Dickerson, at No. 2, lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-4 and lost to FHE 6-2, 6-0.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen, at No. 3, beat Petoskey 6-4, 6-4 and lost to FHE 6-2, 6-2 while Haylee Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento, at No. 4, lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-3 and lost to FHE 6-2, 6-1.
Cadillac is at Thornapple Kellogg today.
GOLF
NMC, Manton compete in triple-dual
GLADWIN — Northern Michigan Christian, Manton and McBain competed in a Mid Michigan Golf Conference East Division vs West Division match at Sugar Springs Golf Course.
McBain had the low score with a 192 while NMC shot a 213 and Manton a 244.
Tucker VanderVelde paced the Ramblers with a 44 while Bryce Roller shot 46, Matt Utecht 49 and Christian Mitchell 53.
"It was the first time any of the kids have seen the course at Sugar Springs and I think they did very well," McBain coach Pat Martine said.
For the Comets, Andrew Eisenga shot a 47, Ben Gaffke a 52, Cam Baas 56 and Logan Hart 58.
"I am so happy to see Ben Gaffke and Logan Hart break their personal bests," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "They've struggled the last few matches and this proves to me what I've known for a long time, they just needed to put everything together.
"I'm happy with the two wins tonight, but I know we can all do better. We're very close, just need everyone clicking on the same nights and smooth out the up and down scores."
Luke Puffer paced Manton with a 53, Lincoln Hicks shot a 57, Bridgette Collins 64 and Kelsi Traxler 72.
"It was nice having a full team tonight," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "We had some trouble with our chipping and putting but the kids continue to improve."
