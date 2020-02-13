CADILLAC — The Cadillac hockey team lost to Gaylord Wednesday, 3-2.
The Vikings led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period but Cadillac coach Scott Graham said his team couldn't finish off Gaylord.
"They came out strong in the second period and played with urgency and made life difficult for us," he said. "They played like they were down, played in our face and made it difficult for us."
Cadillac Fisher Moore put the Vikings on the scoreboard in the first period and was assisted by Ian Lilly and Bryan Farley. In the second, Graham said Gaylord scored to tie the game but Moore again lit the lamp assisted by Farley to put the Vikings back in the lead.
Graham said Gaylord scored in the middle of the third period to tie the game again and roughly two minutes later scored the game-winning goal on the power play.
"We had several chances in the third period and couldn't capitalize," he said.
Nathan Moore was in net for the Vikings and stopped 21 shots.
Cadillac plays Traverse City Central Friday.
