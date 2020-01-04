GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a 2-0 decision to Gaylord in a Big North Conference hockey contest Friday night.
The Blue Devils scored the only two goals of the game in the first period.
"I thought we came out a little sluggish and there were a couple of miscues they capitalized on," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "The first goal was a fortuitous bounce for them and the second, they went 200 feet and put one by us."
Cadillac settled in a bit after the first period and started getting some chances but could never get on the board.
"We put up a pretty good defensive stand and created some offensive opportunities," Graham said. "That's what we're going to have to do.
"We didn't make a big enough push late in the game, though, and didn't get enough pucks on net."
Graham also credited junior keeper Nathan Moore with several quality saves that kept the Vikings in the game.
Cadillac host Mount Pleasant today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.