CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 3-1 decision to Leland in a non-conference soccer contest Saturday.
The Comets led 2-0 at halftime before Randy Sanders got the Vikings on the board.
"Saturday was a difficult loss for us because we've been making great improvements recently," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "Playing three games in one week is never easy but as a team, we're looking to get more out of ourselves with our work ethic and our drive.
"This next week we have two key Big North games and I'm looking forward to us bouncing back."
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday and Petoskey on Thursday.
