CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 2-1 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest Thursday.
"We outshot them for the whole game and hit the crossbar twice but just couldn't put it away like we needed to," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "Petoskey is a disciplined team that put their early chances in the back of the net. It's frustrating to see our team fall short desite our talent.
"Going forward, we need to work together better if we want to be successful in the upcoming postseason."
Petoskey opened the scoring in the 15th minute and then made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute.
Cadillac got its only goal when Abby Kovacevich scored off an assist from Lindsay Meier in the final minute of the game.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cadillac 4th at BNC
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac took fourth in the Big North Conference finals and finished there in the overall standings, too.
Host Traverse City Central won Thursday's tournament with 27 points while TC West was second at 21, Petoskey third at 16, the Vikings fourth at 10 and Alpena fifth at 6.
Oakley Mickelson, at No. 1 singles, lost to TCC 4-1, 4-1; lost to Petoskey 4-1, 4-2; lost to West 4-0, 4-0; and lost to Alpena 4-0, 4-0.
Macy Brown, at No. 2, beat West 5-3, 4-2; lost to Central 4-2, 4-0; beat Alpena 4-1, 4-2; and lost to Petoskey 4-0, 1-4, 10-7.
Zoey Feister, at No. 3, lost to Alpena 4-2, 5-4(4); lost to Petoskey 4-2, 4-2; lost to Central 4-1, 4-0; and lost to West 5-4(3); 2-4, 10-4.
Jaylyn Hamilton, at No. 4, lost to West 4-0, 4-0; beat Alpena 5-4(7), 1-4, 10-6; lost to Central 4-1, 4-0; and lost to Petoskey 4-2, 4-0.
Emily Sims and Ella Darrow, at No. 1 doubles, lost to Central 4-0, 4-1; beat Alpena 4-0, 4-5(6), 10-3; lost to West 4-1, 4-1; and beat Petoskey 4-2, 5-4(3).
Madalie Dickerson and Aly Baker, at No. 2, lost to West 5-3, 4-1; beat Alpena 0-4, 4-1, 10-5; lost to Central 4-0, 4-1; and beat Petoskey 0-4, 4-1, 10-6.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen, at No. 3, beat Alpena 4-1, 4-0; lost to West 2-4, 4-1, 13-11; beat Central 0-4, 4-2, 10-8; and lost to Petoskey 4-2, 5-3.
Frannie Kiomento and Haley Butkovich, at No. 4, lost to Central 4-0, 4-2; beat Alpena 4-0, 4-0; lost to West 4-1, 4-0; and lost to Petoskey 4-2, 5-3.
Adri Beydoun and Ava Mahon, at No. 5, lost to Central 4-2, 4-0; beat Alpena by default; lost to West 5-4(4) 4-0; and beat Petoskey 4-0, 4-1.
Cadillac is at Big Rapids on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.