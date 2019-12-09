CADILLAC — Onward and upward.
That's the reality of it.
Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 9-1 Saturday afternoon in the consolation game of the Hockey Night in Cadillac tournament at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The game wrapped up a stretch of three contests in five days and while that's a lot of hockey, it presented the Vikings with the opportunity to continue the learning process.
"We've seen a lot of progress in the six short weeks that we've been in season," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "Right now, we're looking at reflecting on the games of the past week and then retool on Monday.
"As much progress as we've seen, we still have a long way to go. We're still looking for daily maturation and improvement but it's a season-long process."
Cadillac picked up its first win at Manistee last Tuesday before dropping a close decision to Riverview on Friday night. That gave the Vikings hopes to sustain momentum against Reeths-Puffer.
The game started out alright but the Rockets popped two goals in the final two minutes of the first period to take control.
"We started the game out great. We had a lot of good moments in the offensive zone and were doing some good things in the neutral zone," Graham said. "It wasn't until late in the period that they popped two on us that it took a little wind out of our sails."
Reeths-Puffer went up 3-0 a little less than six minutes into the second period and it seemed to open the floodgates. The Rockets scored four goals in a span of eight minutes for a commanding 7-0 lead.
"Once they popped the third one, you could feel the air come out of the balloon on us," Graham said. "Our effort wasn't where it needed to be and we weren't doing the little things that make things easier.
"Consequently, it makes things more difficult and we found ourselves in rut that we couldn't get out of."
Bryan Farley gave Cadillac some shortlived life as he scored a short-handed goal with 2:44 to go in the second period to make it 7-1. Reeths-Puffer scored two goals in the first four minutes of the third period to end the game.
Cadillac opens Big North Conference play Wednesday at Traverse City West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.