CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 4-3 decision to Riverview in a Hockey Night in Cadillac Tournament semifinal contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The game was scoreless after one period and the Vikings got momentum early in the second when Cam Keehn put Cadillac on the scoreboard.
The momentum was shortlived, though, as Riverview scored the next three goals.
"The game was pretty evenly matched," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "In the second period, I thought we jumped on them with that first goal but they fought back and gained the momentum.
"We weren't doing a lot of those little things that brought us success earlier in the period."
Riverview led 3-1 when Cadillac's Henry Schmittdiel scored to make it 3-2. The Pirates answered back before the end of the period, though, and were up 4-2 going into the third.
"We had to make a push in the third and we were able to do that somewhat but we couldn't penetrate the middle of the ice on them enough," Graham said. "They did a nice job on us in the defensive zone."
Schmittdiel scored his second goal of the game to get Cadillac within 4-3 but the Vikings couldn't get the equalizer.
Cadillac faces Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in the consolation game at noon today while Riverview faces Capital City in the title game at 2:30 p.m.
