TRAVERSE CITY — Time to hit the reset button.
The great thing is they have a chance to do just that.
Cadillac wrapped up an up-and-down regular season with a 41-13 loss to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference football contest Saturday at Thirlby Field.
The loss puts the Vikings at 5-4 but with 52.667 playoff points, the Vikings are headed to the post-season. That begins at Escanaba against an Eskymos team that went 7-2 in the regular season. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday.
Central (8-1 overall), meanwhile, wins its first league title since 2016 with a perfect 5-0 mark.
And now that's done.
The preparation began in earnest for Escanaba Sunday night after Cadillac learned its post-season fate. Ludington and Sault Ste. Marie are on the other side of the district.
Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory knows anything's possible.
"I've been a part of 9-0 teams that lost in the first round and I've been a part of teams that have gone 5-4 and lost in the (state) semifinals," he said. "It's what's great about the playoffs. It wipes everything and what you did the prior nine weeks really doesn't matter because everyone starts from the same spot.
"We're just thankful to have the opportunity to continue to play because it's a great group of kids playing a great game and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
With this second chance the Vikings have been given, it's an opportunity to clean some things up and play with consistency.
Cadillac struggled to start Saturday against TC Central, found its bearings later but still didn't get the job done when needed.
"I wanted to see them execute from the opening kick to the closing kick and regardless of what happened, to play the style of ball we expect," Mallory said. "We didn't do that at the beginning but we overcame it and started to play ball as the game went on.
"When you're playing a team like TC Central that has some explosive players and some good players, when you give them free opportunities to have the ball deep in your own end, bad things are going to happen."
The Trojans opened the scoring by blocking a Colin Hess punt and Austin Bills snagging the ball out of the air for a 14-yard touchdown just 2:13 into the game.
Central scored again on its next drive for a 14-0 lead before the Vikings the moved the ball deep into Trojan territory but were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
The Trojans got a long run and scored a couple of plays later to make it 20-0 and they later made it 27-0 before Cadillac answered.
The Vikings got on the board when Collin Johnston scored from three yards out to make it 27-7 at the 1:59 mark of the third quarter. Trailing 41-7, Johnston scored again from 6 yards out with 4:47 remaining.
The silver lining is Cadillac competed for four quarters, something it didn't necessarily do in a loss to TC West earlier in the season.
"Our kids played hard for four quarters," Mallory said. "We had some breakdowns but it wasn't because of a lack of effort.
"It was not necessarily doing what we needed to do be going at that time."
Aden Gurden led Cadillac with 47 yards rushing while Johnston had 46 and Tipp Baker 28.
Baker led the defense with eight tackles and a fumble recovery while Alec Barczewski had six tackles. Luke Enyeart and Noah Cochrane each had five tackles.
