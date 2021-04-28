TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 7-1 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference girls' tennis match Tuesday.
"The team really showed a willingness to fight for points tonight," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "It's great to see their confidence and skills improve each time they play."
Oakley Mickelson lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Macy Brown won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.
Zoe Feister lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Jaylynn Hamilton lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims lost 6-3, 7-6(7-2) at No. 1 doubles while Adri Beydoun and Madalie Dickerson lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Haylee Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts a tri with Petoskey and Forest Hills Eastern on Thursday.
GOLF
McBain, NMC 2-1 at match
ROSCOMMON — McBain and Northern Michigan Christian each went 2-1 in a Mid Michigan Golf Conference triple-dual at Redwood Golf Course.
The Ramblers shot a 199 to beat Farwell (226) and Roscommon (ghost score) but lost to Houghton Lake (176). NMC shot a 208 to beat Farwell and Roscommon but lost to Houghton Lake.
"It was a fun night for all of the teams," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "We've dropped a lot of strokes off our score and I can't praise newcomers Cam Baas and Tristin Hill enough."
Andrew Eisenga paced the Comets with a 44 while Baas shot a 49, Hill a 56 and Tucker Tossey a 59.
Luke Puffer paced Manton with a 53 while Conner Garno shot a 56.
"The boys showed a lot of improvement since their first match and both felt they left a lot of shots out there," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said.
