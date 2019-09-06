TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 4-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference soccer contest Thursday.
The Titans were up 3-0 at halftime.
"This is a tough loss for us but I am certainly not disappointed in the team," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "Their level of effort was 10 out of 10 and their class was even more.
"We're going hit the ground running tomorrow in training and work on improving ourselves."
Cadillac (1-2-1 overall, 0-1 BNC) is at the Elk Rapids Invitational on Saturday.
• TC West won the JV game 6-0.
Bucks score a win
BURT LAKE — Pine River used a strong defensive effort to beat Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 5-2 in an NMSL contest.
"Our defense had an excellent outing today," Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. "We kept the shots on goal down.
"Lucas Fisher and Hunter Ashcroft both did an excellent job in the backfield."
Tyler Lindquist paced Pine River with two goals while Fisher, Kenzie Sang and Taiju Ichizono each had one.
Dalten Sible recorded seven saves in goal.
The Bucks host Clare on Monday.
NMC tops Cheboygan
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 4-0 win over Cheboygan in an NMSL contest.
"We played really hard on Tuesday with max effort and tonight, we lacked energy for the most part but we did enough to win," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "I thought Andrew Eisenga had one of his best games and defensively, we played well."
Eisenga opened the scoring with a corner kick in the 19th minute before scoring again off assists from Seth VanHaitsma and Jonas Lanser.
Seth VanHaitsma made it 3-0 in the second half off an assist from Eisenga before Corey VanHaitsma finished the scoring off an assist from Seth VanHaitsma.
Ezra Dieterman made seven saves in the nets.
NMC is at Burt Lake NMCA today.
