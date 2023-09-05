CADILLAC — Mother Nature gave the runners a break.
Cool temperatures and light winds greeted competitors in the annual Cadillac Festival of Races Saturday morning
A total of 53 people finished the 5k, while 38 competed in the 10k.
The team relay attracted eight teams of four runners while the Lake Swim, a quarter-mile course on Lake Cadillac, had seven competitors.
Following are the results.
5K — OVERALL
1. Chad Bollman, 18:17
2. Ava King, 20:05
3. Christian Koppi, 22:16
4. Adriana Fowler, 22:22
5. Andrew Fent, 22:51
6. Lily Sparks, 23:27
7. Brianna Hesselink, 24:29
8. Kem Beltz, 25:43
9. Cooper Wolff, 25:42
10. Emma Henniges, 25:52
11. Aiden Jeska, 26:17
12. Gaby Bollman, 26:19
13. Karlie Guiles, 26:31
14. Tom Striggow, 27:13
15. Kimberly Koppi, 27:20
16. Hunter Alspaugh, 27:26
17. Grayson Lagrow, 27:29
18. David Hill, 27:43
19. Samantha Fent, 27:48
20. Ethan Henniges, 28:05
21. Connor Whelan, 28:18
22. Riley Whelan, 28:35
23. David Truxton, 28:42
24. Joanne Hare, 28:52
25. Garry Barrow, 29:32
26. Bill Windle, 30:00
27. Saundra Stiner, 30:14
28. Emma Guiles, 30:27
29. Ann Bush, 30:42
30. William Arendt, 31:10
31. Lauren Liske, 31:13
32. Mindy Quade, 31:39
33. Nadine Taylor, 31:41
34. Jocelyn Jacobs, 31:54
35. Joseph Lewin-Ziegler, 32:02
36. Shawn Lewis-Lakin, 32:11
37. William Morrow, 32:24
38. Kate Hose, 32:33
39. Max Tracey, 32:34
40. Marcia Burns, 33:08
41. Sara Truxton, 33:28
42. Sheri Arendt, 34:03
43. Tiffany Laurin, 34:35
44. Ken Bollman, 35:15
45. James Whelan, 35:06
46. Theodore Mahan, 35:44
47. Jamie Carter, 37:00
48. Steve Burns, 37:41
49. Barbara Thierwechter, 42:25
50. Melissa Sands, 42:55
51. Robin Mosher, 47:58
52. Lorena Dickey, 48:03
53. Kathy Goggin, 50:14
10K — OVERALL
1. Paul Derby, 37:15
2. Kurt Gogolin, 38:41
3. Matthew Stilson, 38:38
4. Benji Walker, 39:59
5. Jon Baughan, 41:44
6. Rylie Gardner, 42:29
7. Brady Tanguay, 43:10
8. Lucas Colecchio, 43:15
9. Bradley Paul, 45:16
10. Ben Cornell, 45:50
11. Logan Mahan, 51:19
12. Greg Mills, 51:30
13. Kaitlyn Root, 51:57
14. William Richardson, 53:30
15. Joshua Cergnul, 56:25
16. Bruin Rastello, 56:26
17. Tim Mergener, 56:27
18. Douglas Fry, 56:34
19. Amy King, 56:39
20. Alex Simonetti, 56:44
21. Katie Roberts, 56:50
22. Gary Lake, 58:29
23. Jilian Dzingle, 59:49
24. Katherine Strong, 1:01:04
25. Rodolfo Cano, 1:01:41
26. Claire Nichol, 1:02:00
27. Wendy Cornell, 1:02:30
28. Bill Spurgeon, 1:03:53
29. Lacy Moore, 1:04:13
30. Karl Hauser, 1:04:32
31. David Dickey, 1:07:00
32. Amy Kotulski, 1:07:12
33. Deborah Beason, 1:09:13
34. Casey Hoefler, 1:09:48
35. Carrie Davis, 1:14:45
36. Steven Reddicliffe, 1:22:19
37. Rhonda Workman, 1:29:13
38. Jed Winters, 1:42:44
TEAM RELAY
1. Quads of Fury, 40:30
2. Dream Team, 40:44
3. Justin Winging It, 51:43
4. McSchlickers, 59:35
5. Team KRABO, 59:48
6. The Eye Ball Pharmers, 59:50
7. Team FBC, 1:04:10
8. W>60, 1:06:33
Lake Swim
1. Kelsey Wilterink, 10:02
2. Paige Sprik, 11:34
3. Dmitry Novikov, 12:07
4. Hanna Clark, 14:37
5. Alexa Denhof, 15:46
6. Linda McGiness, 29:58
7. Jackson Pfeiffer, 46:54
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.