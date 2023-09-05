CADILLAC — Mother Nature gave the runners a break.

Cool temperatures and light winds greeted competitors in the annual Cadillac Festival of Races Saturday morning

A total of 53 people finished the 5k, while 38 competed in the 10k.

The team relay attracted eight teams of four runners while the Lake Swim, a quarter-mile course on Lake Cadillac, had seven competitors.

Following are the results.

5K — OVERALL

1. Chad Bollman, 18:17

2. Ava King, 20:05

3. Christian Koppi, 22:16

4. Adriana Fowler, 22:22

5. Andrew Fent, 22:51

6. Lily Sparks, 23:27

7. Brianna Hesselink, 24:29

8. Kem Beltz, 25:43

9. Cooper Wolff, 25:42

10. Emma Henniges, 25:52

11. Aiden Jeska, 26:17

12. Gaby Bollman, 26:19

13. Karlie Guiles, 26:31

14. Tom Striggow, 27:13

15. Kimberly Koppi, 27:20

16. Hunter Alspaugh, 27:26

17. Grayson Lagrow, 27:29

18. David Hill, 27:43

19. Samantha Fent, 27:48

20. Ethan Henniges, 28:05

21. Connor Whelan, 28:18

22. Riley Whelan, 28:35

23. David Truxton, 28:42

24. Joanne Hare, 28:52

25. Garry Barrow, 29:32

26. Bill Windle, 30:00

27. Saundra Stiner, 30:14

28. Emma Guiles, 30:27

29. Ann Bush, 30:42

30. William Arendt, 31:10

31. Lauren Liske, 31:13

32. Mindy Quade, 31:39

33. Nadine Taylor, 31:41

34. Jocelyn Jacobs, 31:54

35. Joseph Lewin-Ziegler, 32:02

36. Shawn Lewis-Lakin, 32:11

37. William Morrow, 32:24

38. Kate Hose, 32:33

39. Max Tracey, 32:34

40. Marcia Burns, 33:08

41. Sara Truxton, 33:28

42. Sheri Arendt, 34:03

43. Tiffany Laurin, 34:35

44. Ken Bollman, 35:15

45. James Whelan, 35:06

46. Theodore Mahan, 35:44

47. Jamie Carter, 37:00

48. Steve Burns, 37:41

49. Barbara Thierwechter, 42:25

50. Melissa Sands, 42:55

51. Robin Mosher, 47:58

52. Lorena Dickey, 48:03

53. Kathy Goggin, 50:14

10K — OVERALL

1. Paul Derby, 37:15

2. Kurt Gogolin, 38:41

3. Matthew Stilson, 38:38

4. Benji Walker, 39:59

5. Jon Baughan, 41:44

6. Rylie Gardner, 42:29

7. Brady Tanguay, 43:10

8. Lucas Colecchio, 43:15

9. Bradley Paul, 45:16

10. Ben Cornell, 45:50

11. Logan Mahan, 51:19

12. Greg Mills, 51:30

13. Kaitlyn Root, 51:57

14. William Richardson, 53:30

15. Joshua Cergnul, 56:25

16. Bruin Rastello, 56:26

17. Tim Mergener, 56:27

18. Douglas Fry, 56:34

19. Amy King, 56:39

20. Alex Simonetti, 56:44

21. Katie Roberts, 56:50

22. Gary Lake, 58:29

23. Jilian Dzingle, 59:49

24. Katherine Strong, 1:01:04

25. Rodolfo Cano, 1:01:41

26. Claire Nichol, 1:02:00

27. Wendy Cornell, 1:02:30

28. Bill Spurgeon, 1:03:53

29. Lacy Moore, 1:04:13

30. Karl Hauser, 1:04:32

31. David Dickey, 1:07:00

32. Amy Kotulski, 1:07:12

33. Deborah Beason, 1:09:13

34. Casey Hoefler, 1:09:48

35. Carrie Davis, 1:14:45

36. Steven Reddicliffe, 1:22:19

37. Rhonda Workman, 1:29:13

38. Jed Winters, 1:42:44

TEAM RELAY

1. Quads of Fury, 40:30

2. Dream Team, 40:44

3. Justin Winging It, 51:43

4. McSchlickers, 59:35

5. Team KRABO, 59:48

6. The Eye Ball Pharmers, 59:50

7. Team FBC, 1:04:10

8. W>60, 1:06:33

Lake Swim

1. Kelsey Wilterink, 10:02

2. Paige Sprik, 11:34

3. Dmitry Novikov, 12:07

4. Hanna Clark, 14:37

5. Alexa Denhof, 15:46

6. Linda McGiness, 29:58

7. Jackson Pfeiffer, 46:54

sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS

"

"