Cadillac Festival of Races marks its return

CADILLAC -- Thomas VanSlembrouck wasn't sure where things were going athletically for him last summer.
He, like a lot of people everywhere, was struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, and wasn't sure how much he wanted to keep running.
VanSlembrouck had graduated from Davenport University as a standout cross country and track athlete but had lost his last outdoor track season when college sports abruptly ended in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
Fast-forward a year and the Petoskey native and Grand Rapids resident is back running heading toward competing in a half-marathon.
VanSlembrouck won the 2021 Cadillac of Festival of Races 10K Saturday morning in a time of 33:31, beating his next competitor by a little more than nine minutes.
The race itself was making a return, too. Faced with dwindling numbers of participants, the long-standing event was canceled in 2019. The Cadillac Area YMCA stepped in and took it over but 2020 never really materialized because of the pandemic. A small virtual race was held but then sights shifted to making it in-person in 2021.
Saturday's event featured 97 competitors in the 5K, 10K and 10K handcycle.
Competitors were greeted with near-perfect weather for a road race and VanSlembrouck loved it.
"I wanted to get in a 10K this weekend and I saw this one," he said. "I'm going to my girlfriend's in Traverse City and so this was perfect. It's kind of nostalgia for me, too.
"I raced here on the high school track and had a couple of (cross country) conference meets when I was at Petoskey. I'd watched a couple of videos about the race on YouTube and it looked like people were pretty good. It looked like a good opportunity to get out and run."
VanSlembrouck appreciated the fast, flat course along Lake Cadillac and was pretty happy with his performance.
"I am training for the Grand Rapids Half Marathon right now so I tried to stay right on where I thought my half-marathon pace would be," he said. "Then I tried to bring it down a little bit that last 1K.
"I do 1K or one-mile drills a couple of times a week just to be able to hammer it at the end. I wasn't able to hit quite what I wanted but was definitely able to put it down."
After finishing up at Davenport on the COVID downer, VanSlembrouck wasn't sure how much he wanted to keep pushing his running.
"I lost my last outdoor season of eligibility to COVID and had already redshirted so it was pretty tough to swallow that pill," he said. "Last summer was really hard for me because I really felt defeated. This March, I was looking at the summer and thinking I needed to get back into it. I started training again in early April and I wanted to do more races earlier this summer but I got a little sick with a head cold so that derailed me a bit.
"I think I'm going to try and do six or seven races before get to that half-marathon and I am at three right now."
Adriana Fowler was the top female in the 10K at 49:31 while Paul Derby won the 10K Handcycle in 34:17.
Gavin Kelso was the top 5K finisher in 20:27 while Katie Boyce was the top female at 21:38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.