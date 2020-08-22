CADILLAC — Cadillac won six of eight flights and took first in its own Don Samardich Memorial Tennis Invitational on Friday.
The Vikings totaled 12 points while Harbor Springs took second with eight points.
"I was pleased with our team's effort and fight across the board," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "The boys came out with a purpose and played with consistency and focus all day.
"It's always great to win a tournament, but to do it on our home courts, in front of our families and fans, was something special. I look forward to taking some momentum into our two home matches this week."
Henry Schmittdiel, at No. 1 singles, lost to Elk Rapids 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 and lost to Harbor Springs 6-3, 6-2.
Fisher Moore, at No. 2, beat Elk Rapids 6-0, 6-1 and beat Harbor Springs 6-2, 6-0.
Davin Brown, at No. 3, beat Harbor Springs 6-1, 6-1 and beat Elk Rapids 6-1, 6-4.
Brady Koenig, at No. 4, beat Harbor Springs 6-3, 6-3 and beat Elk Rapdis by default.
The No. 1 doubles team of Nathan Moore and Kam Herald lost to Harbor Springs 6-1, 6-0 and lost to Harbor Springs 7-5, 6-6(7-4), 10-7.
Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman, at No. 2, beat Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-1 and beat Elk Rapids 6-4, 6-2.
Gavin Smith and John McKnight, at No. 3, beat Elk Rapids 6-2, 6-4 and beat Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-1.
Chris Anderson and Matt Erickson, at No. 4, beat Elk Rapids 6-0, 6-0 and beat Harbor Springs 6-3, 6-0.
Cadillac hosts Glen Lake on Tuesday and Ithaca on Wednesday in non-league dual matches.
