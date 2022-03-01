Cadillac High School is looking for a football coach.
Cody Mallory, who helped lead the Vikings to their first regional title and state finals appearance in program history, is leaving to take the same position at Spring Lake High School.
Mallory informed school administration of his decision on Monday evening and broke the news to the program's players before school Tuesday morning.
Mallory, who is a native of Frankfort and a high school social studies teacher, spent six years at the helm in Cadillac.
