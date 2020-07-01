Cadillac Freedom Festival 5K goes virtual
CADILLAC — With the cancellation of the Cadillac Freedom Festival, the event’s 5K race is going virtual.
Participants can run any 5K (3.1 miles) route between Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 11.
T-shirts will be mailed, along with a participation medal, to those signed up by July 5.
Race director Ann Bush will share an online spreadsheet with race participants to enter their date and time.
Anyone previously signed up for the race can ask for a refund or transfer your fee to the virtual race.
Registration is $25 with proceeds going to the Cadillac High School National Honor Society.
Checks can be made out to “Cadillac Freedom Festival‘ and sent to P.O. Box 853, Cadillac MI 49601; Attn. Freedom5K.
For more information, go online to cadillacfreedomfestival.com/registration
Parkview Senior Bowling
6/23/20 — Women: High Game: Dawn Kaspriak 160, Dorothy Butcher 159, Ruth Clees 139. Series: Dorothy Butcher 461, Dawn Kaspriak 451, Ruth Clees 369. Splits: Dawn Kaspriak 3-10 three times. Men: High Game: Caroll Harger 225, Garry Jacobs 192, Mark Dean 181. Series: Caroll Harger 560, Garry Jacobs 503, Mark Dean 459. Splits: None.
6/26/20 — Women: High Game: Rose Davis 180, Diana Scrues 177, Lorna Meis 140. Series: Diana Scrues 471, Rose Davis 446, Marlene Sosenko 388. Splits: Marlene Sosenko 3-10 twice. Men: High Game: Bill Maddox 250, Carroll Harger 198, Gordon Davis 179. Series: Bill Maddox 563, Gordon Davis 533, Caroll Harger 527. Splits Garry Jacobs 3-10.
