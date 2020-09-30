CADILLAC — Cadillac wrapped up the regular-season portion of its schedule as it played to a 4-4 tie with Fremont in a non-league tennis match Tuesday.
"Fremont has some solid players an they took advantage of some very close sets and won a couple of tiebreaks," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "We have played two pretty even matches against them and I think in the first one, the breaks went our way a little bit. And maybe they got a few this time around.
"I feel like the boys played hard and it was a good day of competition to prepare for the Big North tournament later this week."
Fisher Moore won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-7, 6-3, 13-11 at No. 2.
Davin Brown won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 while Drew Drabik lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith lost 1-6, 6-2, 10-4 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson and Chris Anderso won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac takes part in the Big North finals Thursday in Petoskey.
