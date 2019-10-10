TRAVERSE CITY — The Cadillac freshmen football team improved their record to 7-0 with a win Wednesday against Traverse City West, 28-6.
Keenan Suminski capped the scoring with a 79-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, while Chris Reinhold ran in two scores. Kaleb McKinley snuck one in from the one-yard line midway through the first quarter and Kevin Sampson punched in the two-point conversion.
Cadillac hosts Midland next Thursday.
