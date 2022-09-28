CADILLAC — Cadillac and Gaylord played to a 3-3 tie in a Big North Conference boys’ soccer contest.
“We have worked so hard all season to put together a game like we played tonight,” Cadillac coach Paul King said. “Jack Lucas spearheaded our defensive effort and our seniors really led the way.”
Alex King opened the scoring for the Vikings on a penalty kick before Keegan McRoberts scored 10 minutes later off an assist from Alex King.
Bernardo Rojas tied the game in the second half off an assist from Alex King.
TRAVERSE CITY — Heritage Christian dropped a 3-1 decision to the Traverse City Bulldogs.
Sebastian Vrieze opened the scoring before TCBAA evened it at 1-1 before the half. The game was called early with lightning in the area.
Peyton Nickel had seven saves in the nets for Heritage Christian.
CADILLAC — Ogemaw Heights beat Cadillac 104-79 in a girls’ swim meet at the Cadillac Area YMCA.
“The team excelled in the swimming portion of the meet making it only a 12-point difference as we have no diving to gain points,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “Just about every senior scored a personal-best time and more than half the team swam at least one personal best.”
Stella Balcom took first in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle while Ella Boland was second in the 50 free and second in the 100 free. Kenna Booher took second in the 200 free and 500 free while Katie Graham was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Averee Heuker was second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 butterfly while Brie Leesch took first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Morgan Seelye took third in the 200 IM.
The 200 medley relay of Boland, Graham, Leesch and Balcom took first while Booher, Andrea Jensen, Heuker and Seelye took second. The 200 free relay of Boland, Booher, Leesch and Balcom took second while Seelye, Mary-Claire Rodebaugh, Heuker and Graham took third.
The 400 free relay of Leah Mahr, Alissa Tomaski, Rodebaugh and Reese Holt took third.
LUDINGTON — Manton’s girls took third and the boys fourth in the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
“This is a new meet that we hadn’t been to in the past,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “It was only a two-mile course and it was pancake flat so the kids were excited to see what they could do at the shorter distance.”
Ludington was first on the girls’ side with 30 points while Manistee was second at 72 and the Rangers third at 77.
Chloe Colton took fourth in 13:42, Hadley Saylor sixth in 13:53, Madison Morris 17th in 14:52, Kennedi Wahmhoff 23rd in 15:25 and Alyssa Baker 27th in 15:54.
Big Rapids took first on the boys’ side with 60 points while Manton was fourth at 98.
Logan Patrick took fifth in 11:40, Nolan Moffit eighth in 11:52, Robert Dykhouse ninth in 11:56, Lucian Smith 32nd in 13:08 and Jaiden Carsten 57th in 14:41.
