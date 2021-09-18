ALPENA — Adversity is nothing new when it comes to football.
Cadillac took that and a three-hour bus ride in stride as it beat Alpena 37-6 in a Big North Conference football contest Friday night.
The win gets the Vikings back on track at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big North.
Cadillac was without three key senior starters against the Wildcats but it didn’t hinder the effort.
“The kids did a good job of overcoming adversity,” Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said. “We had a handful of starters out and our guys did a really good job filling those voids and performing at a high level.”
Cadillac led 15-0 after the first quarter and 25-6 at halftime before taking a 37-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
“The kids played well,” Mallory added. We played really good defense and forced some turnovers.”
The Vikings held Alpena to just 160 yards of total offense while amassing 377 yards of their own, including 304 of it on the ground.
Kaleb McKinley led the way with 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while Chris Reinhold had 60 yards and two TDs on five carries.
Collin Johnston added 36 yards and a TD on five carries.
Charlie Howell was 3 of 3 passing for 73 yards and a touchdown, as well. Caden Windover caught a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Teegan Baker paced the defense with eight tackles and a fumble recovery while Reinhold and Johnston each had seven tackles.
Jakin Metzger, Derek Rood and Trenton Dennis each had six while Windover and Carter Harsh each had interceptions.
Cadillac hosts Gaylord next Friday.
