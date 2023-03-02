REED CITY — Call it deja vu all over again.
Cadillac used good defensive play and timely offense to beat Ludington 43-26 in a Division 2 girls basketball district contest Wednesday at Reed City.
The win sends the Vikings (9-15) into Friday’s title game against Big Rapids. The Cardinals (21-2) beat Chippewa Hills 58-22 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
Similar to Tuesday’s win over host Reed City, Cadillac’s defensive play set the tone and the offense didn’t have the lull that plagued the Vikings throughout the regular season.
“I’d almost echo what I said (Tuesday),” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “I was proud of the defensive effort and we were pretty consistent defensively.”
The Orioles are a different animal to defend, though, with a handful of girls taller than 6-foot. The Vikings, meanwhile, top the charts at about 5-foot-9.
That meant defense in the post by committee and Cadillac did the job.
“We kept their bigs in check which I thought was critical for this game,” Damgard said.
The other critical thing for the Vikings is a strong offensive start. Cadillac led 17-9 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime despite losing senior leader Joslyn Seeley to an ankle injury just before the break.
“We got off to a good start and that really sets the tone,” Damgard said. “Jazmin (Angell) set the tone for us tonight and that’s a huge addition for us.
“It was good to see different players step up when we needed them to.”
Up 12 in the third quarter, Ludington made a run at the Vikings after Cadillac got a little impatient offensively and started quick shots from the perimeter.
The Orioles cut it to five but Cadillac responded with a quick run to make it 39-26 going into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings then ran the clock out well in the fourth quarter and made Ludington chase them around for most of the game’s final eight minutes.
Reina McMahon and Angell paced Cadillac with 11 points apiece while Madelyn Schamanek had eight and Ari Bryant scored six.
