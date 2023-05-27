BERRIEN SPRINGS — Long, long road trip…solid results.
Cadillac's girls finished 12th overall in the MITCA Division 2 Team State Finals Friday at Berrien Springs High School, not far from the Indiana border in the southwest corner of the state.
The event — run by the track coaches' association — is not associated with the Michigan High School Athletic Association but invites track and field teams who have success at MHSAA regional meets to compete in a more team-first format meet that rewards points for talent and depth.
At the MHSAA State Finals, held next Saturday in the Grand Rapids area, only the top eight finishers in each event score points. At the MITCA meets, points are awarded to all competitors in an event.
Shepherd, which Cadillac beat by more than 20 points to finish first in last week's D2 regional meet, won the MITCA title with 1348 points. Frankenmuth was second at 1198 and Monroe Jefferson third at 1189.5. The Vikings totaled 960 points among the 24 teams competing.
Madisyn Lundquist set a new school record in the pole vault as she took second in the event at 10-feet, 6-inches. Lundquist had the record previously after going 10-5 at the Big North Conference Championships on May 12.
Makenzie Johns took second in the shot put at 38-5.5 and second in the discus at 116-0 while teammate Olivia Smith took fifth in the discus at 105-0.
Hanah Johnson took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.78 seconds and sixth in the 200 dash in 26.52 seconds for the Vikings' other individual top-10 finishers.
The 400 relay of Johnson, Sierra Taylor, Ari Bryant and Avery Meyer took fifth in 52.13 seconds while the 800 relay of Taylor, Meyer, Lundquist and Johnson took seventh in 1:50.90. The 3200 relay of Ellie Cool, Marisa Mazza, Regan Hill and Brooklynn Brown was ninth in 10:11.92 while the 1600 relay of Cool, Reina McMahon, Mazza and Brown was 10th in 4:34.58.
Meyer also was 11th in the 100 dash in 13.13 seconds and 11th in the 200 dash in 27.06 seconds while Brown was 11th in the 800 at 2:31.75.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRETHREN — Buckley beat host Brethren 2-0 in a Division 4 district contest Friday.
Junior Taylor Yuresko scored on a penalty kick in the first half before Avalon Valentine scored unassisted in the second half for the Bears.
Buckley keeper Maddi Sladek also stopped a PK to preserve the win, one of three saves she made in the game.
The Bears outshot Brethren 22-4.
Buckley faces Shelby at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals after the first match between Northern Michigan Christian and Big Rapids Crossroads at 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Wildcats sweep Bucks
EVART — Evart wrapped up Highland Conference play by sweeping Roscommon 13-2 and 13-5.
Riley Ransom got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out nine.
At the plate, Sean Jackson had a hit and an RBI; Owen Craven an RBI; Michael Lodholtz a hit; Preston Wallace two hits and two RBIs; Lucas Johnson two hits and three RBIs; Aidan Anderson a hit and two RBIs; Logan Witbeck a hit; and JJ Morgan a hit and two RBIs.
Witbeck got the win in game two, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings of work.
At the plate, Jackson had a hit and an RBI; Wallace a hit and two RBIs; Lodholtz two hits and two RBIs; A. Retlewski a hit and an RBI; and Ladd a hit and an RBI.
Evart (22-13 overall, 11-3 Highland) faces Reed City in a Division 3 pre-district contest Tuesday at Clare.
