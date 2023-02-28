BOYNE FALLS — The morning slalom run put them behind the 8-ball.
Their afternoon giant slalom run was something pretty special.
When the snow settled, Cadillac’s girls took third overall in the MHSAA Division 2 Ski State Finals Monday at Boyne Mountain.
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep won the title with 61 points while Petoskey was second at 87 and Cadillac third at 113.
The Vikings, the defending state champion, found themselves in fifth place after the morning slalom run and they knew they had an uphill battle to get one of those two big Finals trophies.
“The girls were pretty resilient,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said. “They came together, cheered everyone on to finish and we knew we had a lot of ground to make up in the afternoon.
“Everyone had good attitudes and we just said let’s go and do what we wan to see how many places we can make up. We made up a bunch of ground but not quite enough to claw our way back.”
On that slalom course, Georgette Sake took sixth in 1:12.63, Onalee Wallis 15th in 1:18.08, Erin Meyer 21st in 1:19.64 and Elise Koenig 32nd in 1:24.24.
“Onalee was most of the way down on her first run and had a little mistake that set her back five or six seconds,” Netzley said. “Avery (Meyer) had a top-five first run but just popped out of her ski on the second run and that’s a disqualification.
“Those were our big setbacks of the morning.”
Cadillac bounced back and had a strong afternoon on the GS course. Sake took second in 1:15.65, Wallis fifth in 1:19.61, Avery Meyer sixth in 1:17.10, Erin Meyer 26th in 1:22.49, Mairyn Kinnie 29th in 1:22.99 and Lilly Shankland 36th in 1:25.07.
“We had three girls in the top six and that’s pretty impressive,” Netzley said. “Georgette had a fantastic pair of runs and Onalee and Avery skied fantastic.
“Notre Dame Prep just skied really well in both events and they would have been difficult to beat on our best day. The girls didn’t hang their heads, though. They kept their chin up and finished the year off on a really good afternoon.”
The Vikings return the core of the team, as well, with Sake the lone senior in the top group.
Returning are Wallis, Avery Meyer, Erin Meyer, Shankland, Kinnie and Koenig to the top group.
“These girls have set the standard high and hopefully we can continue that,” Netzley added.
On the boys’ side, junior Brady Koenig took 12th overall in GS in 1:11.70 while senior Connor Anderson took 40th at 1:16.40.
Koenig was 47th in slalom at 1:36.26 with a tough first run.
Petoskey repeated as the boys’ state champion as the Northmen were first with 63 points. Notre Dame Prep took second at 83 and Great North Alpine was third at 116.
