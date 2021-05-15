SAGINAW — Cadillac's girls took third and the boys sixth in the Heritage Track and Field Invitational on Friday.
Midland won the girls' title with 179.5 points while Midland Dow was second at 172 and the Vikings third at 90.5.
Chloie Musta scored a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash in 59.76 seconds and ran a leg of the winning 3200 relay (10:02.93) with Kendall Schopieray, Renee Brines and Ellie Cool.
Schopieray took third in the 800 in 2:27.80 while Peace Odiase was third in the 110 hurdles in 17.36 seconds. Heather Eller took second in the long jump at 14-feet, 7-inches and the Vikings also were third in the 1600 relay at 4:29.62.
Midland Dow won the boys' title with 136 points while Midland was second at 126, Chesaning third at 110 and Cadillac sixth at 51.5.
Derek Rood took second in the 110 hurdles in 17.08 seconds while Ben Kohler took third in the 400 dash in 53.88 seconds.
Cadillac competes in a ninth- and 10th-grade meet Monday at Ogemaw Heights before competing in an MHSAA Division 2 regional May 22 at Chippewa Hills High School.
LC, McBain compete at Gaylord
GAYLORD — Lake City and McBain took part in the Season's Best Invitational Friday at Gaylord.
The meet features no team scoring but gives athletes an additional opportunity to hit regional-qualifying marks.
In the boys' meet, McBain's Grayson VerBerkmoes won the 800 in 2:01.95 while Brock Maloney took second in the 400 dash in 53.98 seconds. Kaiden McGillis took first in the high jump at 6-0 and first in the long jump at 19-6 while Jesse Sikkema took first in the pole vault at 11-6.
Lake City's Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.50 seconds while Justin Rosekrans won the discus at 123-5. The Trojans were second in the 400 relay in 46.74 seconds and second in the 800 relay in 1:44.89.
Caleb Doe took second in the pole vault at 11-0 and Connery Urie third at 10-0.
On the girls' side, McBain's Kahli Heuker took first in the 800 in 2:37.65 and first in the high jump at 5-0; Baylie Eisenga first in the 1600 in 5:45.63; Reese Ensing first in the 3200 in 13:16.58; and Emma Schierbeek first in the long jump at 15-6.
The Ramblers' foursome of Gabi VerBerkmoes, Heuker, Sydney Heuker and Analiese Fredin took first in the 1600 relay at 4:31.76. Fredin also took second in the 300 hurdles in 52.97 seconds.
Lake City's Rylee Cohoon took first in the 300 hurdles in 51.88 seconds and second in the 100 hurdles in 17.86 seconds while Jordan Fox took second in the 400 at 1:07.03.
Fox, Cohoon, Taylor Root and Maria McDermott won the 400 relay in 53.97 seconds and the 800 relay in 1:55.66. Kiersten West also took third in the pole vault at 6-0.
