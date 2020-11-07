Cadillac girls 4th at MHSAA D2 XC Finals

BROOKLYN — Most weren't sure the season would ever happen, let alone reach a good conclusion.
Cadillac made sure of it, though.
The Vikings finished fourth in the MHSAA Division 2 Girls Cross Country State Finals Friday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway, the best finish in program history.
Petoskey won the state title with 68 points while East Grand Rapids took second at 79, Grand Rapids Christian third at 143, Cadillac fourth at 206 and Otsego fifth at 215.
Viking coach Tim O'Malley said the team had some hopes to be a little higher but they're quite pleased with the results nonetheless.
"I think the girls were happy to finish where they did and they put in a lot of work this year," he said. "We weren't sure we'd have a season and then if we'd be able to finish it with everything going on.
"I thought if we ran a great race, we maybe could have been third but it's hard to move up at the state finals with so many runners."
A pair of Cadillac runners earned all-state finishes, too, a senior Chloie Musta took eighth in 19:7 and junior Kendall Schopieray took 14th in 19:25.
Senior Gwen Phillips took 37th in 20:15, senior Heather Eller 52nd 20:40, sophomore Ellie Cool 63rd in 20:58, freshman Marisa Mazza 83rd in 21:26 and senior Oakley Mickelson 104th in 22:10.
Friday marked a good day for the Big North Conference. Petoskey's Emma Squires took first in the race at 17:54 to pace the Northmen's state title charge. Traverse City Central also took second in the girls' Division 1 State Finals.
"That shows you how competitive our league is," O'Malley added. "Petoskey ran really well today and congratulations to them."
