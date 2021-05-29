FOWLERVILLE — Cadillac's girls took eighth overall in the MITCA Division 2 Team State Finals Friday at Fowlerville High School.
The meet, run by the track coaches' association, attempts to award a more "true team state champion" as opposed to the MHSAA State Finals, which awards points to only the top eight finishers in each event.
Freeland won the MITCA title with 996 points while Chelsea was second at 823.5, Parma Western third at 807.5 and the Vikings eighth at 631.5.
Viking senior Chloie Musta took first in the 400-meter dash at 1:00.57 and was second in the 800 at 2:23.59. She also ran a leg of the first-place 3200 relay (10:01.71) with Kendall Schopieray, Renee Brines and Ellie Cool.
Angela Mo took third in the discus at 98-feet, 6-inches and Peace Odiase was third in the high jump at 4-6. Madisyn Lundquist took fourth in the pole vault at 7-6 while Odiase also took sixth in the 100 hurdles in 17.37 seconds.
The 1600 relay team of Schopieray, Cool, Marisa Mazza and Musta took sixth in 4:31.01 while Schopieray also was fifth in the 3200 in 11:57.81. The 800 relay team Odiase, Madelyn Schamanek, Bella Smith and Julia Jezak took eighth in 1:59.19, as well.
McMahon was eighth in the high jump at 4-8 and Makenzie Johns took 10th in the shot put at 30-6.5.
The 400 relay of Odiase, Schamanek, Smith and Jezak took 10th in the 400 relay in 56.40 seconds, as well.
Cadillac's 3200 relay team, along with Musta (400, 800); and Odiase (100 hurdles) will compete in the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals Meet June at Zeeland Schools.
