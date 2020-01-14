AUBURN — Call it a case of the Mondays.
Cadillac struggled shooting but still played well enough defensively to score a 39-26 win over Bay City Western in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
"There are times when you have to find ways to win and I thought we did that tonight," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We didn't shoot the ball that well. We moved the ball around well and found open shooters but didn't make them.
"We rebounded well, though, so that's the bright spot. We saw a lot of extended zone tonight and that was good for us to see. That will help prepare us down the road."
Cadillac led 7-4 after the first quarter and 20-11 at halftime. It was 29-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with 13 points while Makenna Bryant had 10 and Livi Meyer five.
Cadillac (7-0 overall) is at Mount Pleasant on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 57-33. Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with 20 points and Ashlyn Lundquist scored 12.
• Bay City Western won the freshman game 27-22. Maddie Guernsey paced Cadillac with eight points.
