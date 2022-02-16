LUDINGTON — Their defensive play remained solid.
This time around, they got the offense to come with it.
Cadillac put together a solid effort and beat Ludington 47-34 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The two could see each other again in a couple of weeks in a Division 2 district tournament on the Orioles’ home court.
“The biggest thing is our defense was rock solid for all four quarters,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“We coming here that their post players were pretty tough to defend.
“Anna (Whipple) Joslyn (Seeley), Madelyn (Schamanek) and Gracie (Tweedale) get lots of kudos. They defended the post really well and I am proud of them.”
Cadillac got off to a solid start and led 11-9 after the first quarter before taking an 18-14 lead at halftime. It was 37-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“I thought we handled Ludington’s pressure really well to start the game,” Damgard said.
“We got off to a good start, saw the ball go in the hoop early and it gave us a spark.”
Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 14 points while Kendall Schopieray had 11 and Schamanek scored nine.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Friday before going to McBain next Tuesday in a non-conference contest.
• Cadillac won the JV game 37-31. Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 12 points and Jazmin Angell scored eight.
MAPLE CITY — McBain dropped a 59-41 decision at the court of talented non-league foe Glen Lake on Tuesday.
Coach Bruce Koopman was disappointed with his team’s play in the first half but very pleased with how the Ramblers played aggressively in the third and fourth quarters.
“If we played the first half like we did the second half the game would have been a lot closer at the end,” Koopman said.
“We didn’t get off the bus in the first quarter. We were flat and slow to react. We did a little better in the second quarter but we were still down 15 going into the half. Twice in the second half we cut the lead to 10 with the ball and with a minute left we were only down 12 but bad turnovers at bad times are still hurting us. But aside from that, I’m proud of the way we came back against a very good team on the road.”
McBain trailed 13-4, 29-14 and 43-29 at the quarters.
Senior Joe Winkel (14) and sophomore Evan Haverkamp (13) reached double-digit scoring for the Ramblers and Kal McGillis hit for eight.
Koopman commended the hard play off the bench from forward Brock Maloney and quality minutes from guards Claydon Ingleright and Tyler Koetje.
“The effort is there but we need more consistency,” he said.
McBain (3-10), which had won two in a row, hosts Houghton Lake today.
BUCKLEY — Buckley had some issues but still found a way to beat Traverse City Christian 76-70 in a non-conference contest.
“This was a nice team win over a ranked opponent,” Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. “We made too many mistakes, though, and let them stay in the game.”
The Bears led 23-18 after the first quarter 43-36 at halftime. It was 55-49 going into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 29 points and nine rebounds while Kyle Kaczanowski added 14 points. Tyler Milarch had 13 and Ty Breithaupt scored 11.
Buckley (13-3 overall) hosts Onekama on Friday.
Heritage Christian dropped a 74-56 decision to Big Rapids Homeschool.
Matteo Powell and Sebastian Vrieze paced the Patriots with 10 points apiece while Oliver Bigger added six.
