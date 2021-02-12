CADILLAC — The process has started.
They've got a pretty good idea where they want it to end but, for now, it's at least underway.
Cadillac opened its season with a 43-30 win over Petoskey in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Vikings, who return the core of last season's 23-1 Division 2 regional finalist team, have high expectations but they also know there's a lot going on in this pandemic-shortened season.
With all the noise around this season, Viking coach Kip Damgard said taking it day by day is even more important.
"We talk about the fact that sometimes people will put you on a pedestal but we don't talk like that," he said. "We expect every night to be a battle. We've had some success here in the past and people are shooting for us.
"Our approach is to prepare for the next game and not talk a whole lot bigger than that. There are a lot of things that are going to make this year tough."
Cadillac got off to a strong start and led 12-2 with a little more than a minute left in the first quarter after Ashlyn Lundquist buried a 3-pointer.
The Vikings carried that same lead into the second quarter and stretched it out a little bit more before some defensive struggles and some foul trouble slowed the momentum.
Damgard said that's a matter of getting their legs under them after just starting contact practices on Monday.
"We were hoping for our kids to get up and play defense and play hard on that side," he said. "I think the girls will agree, and I agree, that it was even harder than expected to play the style of defense that we want to play.
"That was pretty taxing on our kids. We found a little bit of foul trouble and we noticed that i hurt on the offensive side, too, with the decision making in what kind of shots we were taking because we didn't have the legs. I think once the kids get acclimated to that and once our conditioning gets better, we can fix that."
Cadillac led 22-9 going into the third quarter and 30-19 after three. Petoskey had cut the deficit to nine before Livi Meyer hit a late 3-pointer to get it back above 10.
Damgard was happy to see his team fight through the lull and hit shots to put the game away.
"I love that we went into that lull and then worked to get back out of it," he said. "We ran some really good stuff on offense in the second half that we didn't do earlier in the game."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 16 points while Meyer had 12 and Emma McTaggart scored 10.
• Petoskey won the JV game 16-14.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 33-24. Jazmin Angell paced all scorers with 12 points while Hanah Johnson had nine. Avery Mickelson and Madisyn Lundquist each had four.
Cadillac is at Boyne City on Monday.
