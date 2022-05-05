ALPENA — The Cadillac girls and boys track teams both earned Big North Conference wins in dual meets against Alpena Wednesday.
On the girls’ side, the Vikings won 73-63.
Earning first place finishes were Hanah Johnson (13.7 seconds) in the 100 dash, while Madisyn Lundquist won the 200 dash (28.0 seconds). Kendall Schopieray won the 800 dash with a season best finish (2:23.8), while Teagan Brown won the 100 hurdles with a personal best time (19.1 seconds).
In the field events, Cadillac's Makenzie Johns won the shot put (34-feet, 0.5 inches), while Olivia Smith won the discus (105-5). Madisyn Lundquist won the pole vault for the Vikings (8-feet, 6-inches).
On the boys’ side, Cadillac won 72-63.
Earning first place finishes on the track included Nolan Nixon in the 800 dash (2:08.5) and 1600 with a personal best time (4:46.9). Derek Rood took the top spot in the 110 hurdles (16.1 seconds), while the 400-relay team of Connor Vermeulen, Jakob Bartman, Aden Gurden and Carter Harsh took first (45.5 seconds).
The 800-relay team of Gurden, Bartman, Caden Windover and Harsh earned the top spot (1:36.1). while the 3200-relay team of Kyle Conradson, Matteo Letizio, Ben Meyer and Nixon won that race (8:51.7).
In the field events, Ryan Sanders won the shot put (45-2.75), while Conner Anderson won the discus with a personal record throw (126-0.5). Mason Freeman won the pole vault with a personal best vault (9-6), while Gurden won the long jump (18-10.25).
